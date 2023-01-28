ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Cap of $61.06 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ZEON has a market cap of $61.06 million and $118,400.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00397218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.09 or 0.27881749 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00588423 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.