0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.88 Million

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $99,791.57 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

