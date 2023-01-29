121 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,046.62 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $986.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,343.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,093.89.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

