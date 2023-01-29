17,810 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Shares of OC opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

