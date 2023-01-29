1,791 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,060,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,448,000 after acquiring an additional 110,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $146.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.04.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.