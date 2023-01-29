1,791 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,060,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,448,000 after acquiring an additional 110,215 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $146.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.04.
About Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
