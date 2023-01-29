19,550 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Plug Power by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.86 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

