2,150 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $235.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

