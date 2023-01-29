22,167 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. 541,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,195. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

