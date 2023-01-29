2,463 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $162.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

