272,469 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Model N at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,238.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MODN stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

