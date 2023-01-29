32,215 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $240.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

