3,586 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.22 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.