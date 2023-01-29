4,456 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Purchased by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SGOL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.45. 2,565,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,867. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.