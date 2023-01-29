4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 222,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,134. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFNTF. BTIG Research began coverage on 4Front Ventures in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

