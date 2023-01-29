5,421 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Shares of SNA stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $250.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.