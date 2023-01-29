5,421 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.
SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
