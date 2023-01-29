5,451 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 263,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.