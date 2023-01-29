62,219 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Flywire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,547,146.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at $27,734,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,547,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,900,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,123,844. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

