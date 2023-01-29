7,943 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after buying an additional 864,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

