7Pixels (7PXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31,237.30

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00015350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and approximately $31,237.30 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get 7Pixels alerts:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.66347008 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,778.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

