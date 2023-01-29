A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $14,760,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $13,944,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $13,751,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,954,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $8,088,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASCB remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Friday. 812,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,427. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

