Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Aave has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $83.14 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $87.45 or 0.00370946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00402032 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.04 or 0.28219666 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00576255 BTC.

About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.