Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for 1.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,874. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.