Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Sells 8,789 Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. KORU Medical Systems comprises approximately 0.3% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.32% of KORU Medical Systems worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 761,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of KRMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,530. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

