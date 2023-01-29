Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,499 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,297,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 26,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,993. The company has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.71 and its 200-day moving average is $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.