Adshares One Day Volume Reaches $422,175.81 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00005225 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $422,175.81 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,793 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

