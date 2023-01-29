Adshares Price Reaches $1.21 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005211 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.80 million and $371,441.47 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009185 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,793 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

