Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 3,036 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

CC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $35.10. 911,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemours Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.