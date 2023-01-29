Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 6.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,412.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $49.51. 2,864,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

