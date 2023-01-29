Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,807. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

