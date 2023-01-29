Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 4,629 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 105,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Matson

Matson Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,787.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $830,845 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $125.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

