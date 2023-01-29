Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,382. The company has a current ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.26%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

