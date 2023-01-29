Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 0.3% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

