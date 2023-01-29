aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $102.85 million and $14.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005231 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001909 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

