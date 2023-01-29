Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Up 0.6 %

AIXA stock opened at €28.13 ($30.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €15.20 ($16.52) and a fifty-two week high of €32.21 ($35.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.