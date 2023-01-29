Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AKLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akili in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akili has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Akili Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Akili has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akili will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth approximately $10,545,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akili Company Profile

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

