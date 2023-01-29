Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $209.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

AKTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Stories

