Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $297.26.

NYSE:ALB opened at $281.72 on Thursday. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.62.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

