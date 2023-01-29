Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 36.1% in January

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Alithya Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Alithya Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,135,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 100,490 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

Alithya Group Price Performance

About Alithya Group

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

