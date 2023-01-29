Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Down 29.0% in January

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 808,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $86.21 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

