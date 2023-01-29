Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 14th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

ARLP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $628.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 31.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

