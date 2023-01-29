Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 14th

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

ARLP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $628.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 31.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.