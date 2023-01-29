AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Holdings Cut by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

AFB opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

