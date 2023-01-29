AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Stake Decreased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 153,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $11.21 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

