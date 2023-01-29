Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.29 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $153.00 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.01342911 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007468 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015617 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01626390 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.