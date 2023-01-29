Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Update

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,490,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 22,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after buying an additional 3,274,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Altice USA by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,148 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.