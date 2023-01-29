Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Articles

