Amcil Limited (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Amcil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Amcil alerts:

About Amcil

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.