Amcil Limited (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.
Amcil Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About Amcil
