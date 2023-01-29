AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

AMCON Distributing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $175.45 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $249.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

