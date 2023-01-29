Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

