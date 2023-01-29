American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.53.
AAL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,643.00 and a beta of 1.47.
In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
