American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.53.

AAL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,643.00 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

