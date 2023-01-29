American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

